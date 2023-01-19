Robert ‘Bobby’ Wayne Lewis, of St Helens, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023. Bobby was born Aug. 1, 1976, in Portland, Oregon to parents, Otto Venus Lewis and Mary Anne Lewis.
Bobby was raised by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Murray Thompson, and was supported for many years by several loving and caring people in his life.
Those who knew him, will miss his quirky humor. Bobby was a fun-loving guy who would crack his silly jokes to get a smile. He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his brothers. Bobby visited Montana many times and loved his nephews whom he watched grow up over the years, first their protector and then their friend. He loved to fish, hunt, target shoot, ride the lawn mower and of course ride his side by side. He would walk miles and enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. There are so many wonderful stories to share about Bobby; his trips to Montana, camping in Yellowstone Park with the wolves, watching the elk, his fascination with buffalo and bigfoot, his goofy joke about the elephant trunk, all the people he “liked”, the time he ripped off the eye cups from a stranger’s binoculars or threw his grandpa’s fishing pole in the river and so many more. Bobby was an amazing human and those who spent time with him are the lucky few. He will remain in our hearts forever and we will do our best to honor him in laughter, memories and sharing stories.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mary Anne Lewis and grandparents, Murray and Helen Thompson.
He is survived by his brother Ken (Kim) Lewis; nephews, Kyle, Kage and Kolby Lewis; brother Brian Lewis; and several uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Per Bobby’s wishes he will be cremated. A private celebration of his life will be held later this spring in Montana. We ask that those that knew him, take time to remember Bobby and do the thing he would have done with you, share his memory, laugh, smile and hug your loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.