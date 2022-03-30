Robert Byron Tracey Sr. of St. Helens, Oregon was born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Coram, Montana as the seventh child of Bernard and Letha Tracey. He passed away at home on March 21, 2022.
Robert grew up in Columbia Falls, Montana and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1947. He then attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana for two years, studying engineering.
On August 6, 1952, Robert married the love of his life, Darlene Love, after one month of courting. Even though an aunt said it wouldn’t last, their love affair lasted over 70 years.
Robert worked the majority of his life as an ironworker/draftsman in Montana, Oregon, Utah, New York, and Washington state, eventually settling in Deer Island, Oregon in 1964.
Robert was active at St. Frederic Catholic Church, a past eucharist minister and assistant scout master.
Robert and Darlene were snowbirds around Yuma, Arizona for 27 years and met many wonderful people there. They also loved to travel both domestically and internationally.
Among their many trips, their favorites were RV-ing in Alaska for two months, traveling to Scandinavian countries, Ireland, New Zealand, and several cruises. Robert loved to swim and enjoyed playing cribbage.
Robert is survived by his wife Darlene; sons, Patrick (Anne), Robert Jr. (Barbara), and Terrance (Mary); daughter Cynthia (Bill); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity in Robert’s name.
