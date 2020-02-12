Robert Dennis Edwards Jr. born September 8, 1957 in Saint Helens, Oregon. He passed away peacefully in his home on January 16, 2020.
Rob was born and raised in Saint Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School. Following graduation, Rob served a term in the United States Navy. Rob worked at Boise Cascade for 30 years.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother Charity Grace Edwards.
He is survived by his father Robert Edwards Sr.; sister Sharon Zimbick; wife Trina Edwards; daughters Jessica Warburton and Erica Smith; stepsons Clifton and James Shober. Rob also leaves many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rob was loved by many and will be missed by all who know him.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020 at The Village Inn Banquet Room in Saint Helens, Oregon.
