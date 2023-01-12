Shortly after noon on Sept. 10, 2022, Robert E. Snider of St. Helens, Oregon, died at the age of 72.
Friends and family knew him best as Bob. Bob was born to W. L. and Joyce Snider on April 20, 1950. He grew up in the community of St. Helens in Oregon and graduated from high school in 1968. Shortly thereafter, Bob joined the Army and proudly served in Viet Nam until his honorable discharge on May 31, 1971. One of his first jobs was working with the Columbia County Road Department. Most of his working years were spent in the paper industry. Over the course of time, he held positions and made many friends in the Weyerhaeuser and Tetra Pak mills in Longview, Washington.
As a young man growing up during the era of the American muscle car, Bob had developed quite a love for automobiles. In recent years, he acquired a restored 1971 Plymouth Barracuda because it reminded him of one of the first cars that he had owned as a young man. More recently, he added a custom 1939 Chevrolet that has a long history in the local area to his vintage cars. It didn’t matter whether it was old or new, Bob treated every one of his automobiles with care. If you were ever lucky enough to buy one of his used cars, you got a real jewel.
Generosity is a character trait that Bob demonstrated in every possible way. You didn’t necessarily have to know Bob well in order to have been blessed in some way by his generosity.
Bob was preceded in death by his father W.L. Snider; mother Joyce; and sister Linda.
He is survived by his brothers, Larry Snider and Mark Snider; sister Diana (Snider) Jones; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Columbia River Foursquare Church in St. Helens. Donations can be made to “Feed the Children” at CRFS Church in lieu of flowers.
