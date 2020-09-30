Robert H. Dudley

Bob was born in Radison, Wisconsin 102 years ago. The Dudley family moved to Oregon in 1923 and settled on Sauvie Island when Bob was six years old. Bob graduated from Scappoose High school in 1938 and served as class president for all four years and was a member of the future farmers of America. Bob was also a member of the Scappoose Athletic Club called the Order of the “S” and was inducted into the Scappoose hall of fame in 1997.
After high school, Bob attended Benson Polytechnic school to become an electrician. Bob’s first job was at the St. Helens paper mill and after a few years he decided to open his own electric shop, “Dudley Electric.” Bob married his high school sweetheart Velma Rathbun in 1938 and they had five children; Phillis Porter Tripplet (passed in 2007), Sharon Howell, Kathren Miller, Shirley Charlton and Jack Dudley. Bob and Velma spent 50 wonderful years together until Velma’s passing in 1988. Bob remarried in 1992 to Mary “Mikie” Dawson. Mikie passed away in 2019.
Bob is survived by his sister Betty Smith.
One of Bob’s favorite passions was trap shooting. He won many state and local championships and Bob was inducted into the ATA and the PITA, the trapshooting hall of fame. Bob was a life member of the Elks Lodge and the Free Masons of Oregon.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
