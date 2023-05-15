Robert was born near Canaan, Oregon, to Paul and Edna Hargan. He grew up in a loving family with no other siblings.
At the age of four, he moved to Waco, Texas with his family, until his return to the Pacific Northwest almost four decades later.
Robert will be remembered for his kind heart and open welcoming of all. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A private home service was held to celebrate Robert's life Fri., May 12, 2023.
