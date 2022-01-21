Robert Joseph “Joe” Cernac

Robert Joseph Cernac, “Joe”, born July 29, 1931 passed away on Sun., Dec. 12, 2021 at Emanuel Hospital of an aneurysm. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carol, his parents Tony and Olga and his sister Elizabeth.
He was born in Portland, Oregon and lived his first nine years in Linnton. In 1940 the family moved to Scappoose. They lived in south Scappoose off what is now Old Portland Road. Joe graduated from Scappoose High School in 1949. He worked local farms as a young man and knew the working end of most any tool.
Joe met Carol Maplethorpe in 1952 on a blind date, and she became the love of his life. They married on Jan. 23, 1954 and bought their first home in Scappoose. He worked briefly at the Firtek plant in St. Helens then drove trucks delivering home furnace oil and fuel for Signal/Exxon out of a plant in Scappoose. He purchased a share and worked at Multnomah Plywood until they closed.
Joe and Carol lived in Scappoose for nine years, the last two years in a new house built for them by Don Lickey on SW 2nd Street. During this time, he was involved in the volunteer Fire Department, volunteer Police Department and was on the Scappoose City Council. In 1961 he received the Key Man Service Award. In December 1962 they moved to the “house on the hill” in Chapman, where they lived for 55 years. Joe selectively logged his property well after his 80th birthday. The back 40 was his happy place. They were active members of the Chapman Grange for many years. In 2018 he and Carol moved to a cottage at Brookdale/Rose Valley.
Joe is survived by his brother John Cernac in California; daughters, Joy Winkelhake (Mike) and Teresa Cernac; sons, Tim Cernac (Trish) and Keith Cernac (Kim); grandchildren, Seth Winkelhake, Kayla Winkelhake, Josh Cernac (Sami), Jeremy Cernac (Jennifer), and Courtney Davis (Mitchell); great grandchildren, Hunter, Eleanor, Lincoln, Reagan, London and Elsie; and many nieces and nephews.
