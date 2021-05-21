Robert Laverne Rasey Sr. Aug. 31, 1930 ~ April 1, 2021 May 21, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Laverne Rasey Sr. passed away on April 1, 2021 from cancer. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rasey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Should businesses require unmasked customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 5-19-21 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 5-19-21 MORE Featured Articles +2 News Earthquakes: Inland tremors at Warren, Tigard News At City Hall: City Council sanctions Councilor Topaz News Moving Forward: Council passes public safety facility fee ordinance News Investigation: Harassment allegation against Rep. Brad Witt MORE Latest News News In The Money: Oregon's latest revenue forecast +15 News Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar +3 News Enrichment, Fun, Maybe S'mores: Local summer camps return News Pandemic: The next step to return to near normal Click Here to Place a Classified Ad × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles +2 News Earthquakes: Inland tremors at Warren, Tigard News At City Hall: City Council sanctions Councilor Topaz News Moving Forward: Council passes public safety facility fee ordinance News Investigation: Harassment allegation against Rep. Brad Witt News New Details / City seeks Independence Day celebration organizer MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News In The Money: Oregon's latest revenue forecast +15 News Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar +3 News Enrichment, Fun, Maybe S'mores: Local summer camps return News Pandemic: The next step to return to near normal Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Print Ads 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens TFT Construction Inc Truck Driving Position Interiors Direct Huge Garage Sale St Helens Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMissing: Police seek St. Helens manTrending / SNAP Benefits: Changes increase benefits for some, eliminate benefits for othersUpdate / Pandemic: Oregon releases new mask wearing guidelinesPump Pain: Gas prices on the rise in Columbia CountyBusiness: Pool gets water bill reliefMost Viewed / Shooting: St. Helens suspect in custody, 1 woundedTrending / Reality TV: Former Columbia County sisters in 'Meet the Worlds Most Extreme Sisters'Special District Election ResultsAt City Hall: City Council sanctions Councilor TopazMoving Forward: Council passes public safety facility fee ordinance MORE Featured Print Ads Huge Garage Sale St Helens 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens TFT Construction Inc Truck Driving Position Interiors Direct Bulletin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
