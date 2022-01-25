Robert Lawrence Archibald

Robert L. Archibald of St. Helens, Oregon passed away at age 81 on December 26th, 2021, while at home with Joan Archibald, his loving wife of 61 years.
Bob, known by most as Archie, has succumbed to illness that he has fearlessly fought over the last several years. He fought and won many battles while doing his best to stay in good spirits and continued to encourage and support his family and friends daily.
Robert was born in Longview, Washington to Kenneth and Ila Archibald on January 20th, 1940, and resided in Goble, Oregon. He went to school in Goble and married Joan Archibald on October 7th, 1960. After moving to St. Helens in 1965, Robert worked at Kaiser Gypsum up until he started his career with the St. Helens Fire Department, where he proudly served for over 25 years and retired as Lieutenant.
Robert is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Ila Archibald; brother Richard Archibald; and nephew Larry Archibald.
Robert is survived by wife Joan Archibald; son Terry Archibald; son Scott and spouse Michelle Archibald; daughter Cherie Archibald; brother James and spouse Leslie Archibald; granddaughter Ashley (Archibald) and spouse Kevin Ketchum; granddaughter Lindsey Archibald and spouse Val Simonov; great-granddaughter Kylie Ketchum; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Archie was a hunter-gatherer but was most known for his love of fishing. He loved taking family and friends out on the Columbia River in his boat where he did his best to help them land a big catch, which he enjoyed (almost) as much as catching a big one himself.
There will be a memorial service held at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon on Friday, January 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm.
The last bell has rang,
Arch has returned to quarters.
As he slips away after his final shift,
You can hear him call out:
Gotta go fish on.
