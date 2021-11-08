Robert Lee Wenner was born on June 18, 1930, in St. Helens to Henry and Pauline Wenner.
After high school Bob joined the National Guard reserve as a cook for 12 years. He worked full time at Boise Cascade papermill for 43 years doing various jobs, working his way up to Storeroom Foreman. He enjoyed teasing and joking with people at work, and in his life.
Robert married his high school sweetheart who was also “the girl next door,” Muriel Scott, on March 23, 1951. Bob and Muriel had one son, Dennis Lee Wenner, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Bob’s hobbies during his life included racing stock cars with his son at the local fairgrounds. He enjoyed square dancing, deer hunting, and clam digging while at their beach house. Bob could fix anything that was broken.
He loved working on restoring his 1971 red Chevy pickup back to “like new” condition. Bob and Muriel enjoyed traveling around the United States in their van and later traveling with friends in their RVs to Alaska. Bob also built the home that he and Muriel have lived in for 60 years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Muriel Wenner; grandson Rodney Wenner; and great-grandson Rylan Wenner.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Dementia Research.
Bob was 91 years old when he passed away. He had a good life filled with happiness, fun times, and a loving family.
