Robert M. Lalande, born July 6, 1934, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 8, 2022.
Married to the love of his life, Joy Louise, for 66 years, he is survived by three children, Jean, Bob, and Jeff; twelve grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
Bob touched the lives and hearts of family, friends, and everyone he met. He was a moralistic and ethical man. He never lied and he treated everyone with respect. He greeted them with that beautiful smile and twinkling blue eyes. A hero to Jean, Bob, and Jeff.
He will be greatly missed and loved forever.
A memorial service will be held in Bob’s honor at 1 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 13, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, with a reception to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Helens Elks Lodge, 350 Belton Rd. A private family graveside will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
