Robert “Papa Bo” G. Laird

Bo passed away Wed., April 27th at his home in Sherwood, Oregon. He was born in San Francisco, California on March 2, 1951 and grew up in the Hayward area. He graduated in 1969.
Bo is survived by his wife Linda; sons, Corey (Jodi), Travis (Angela), and TJ (Danielle); stepdaughter Jill (Dave); eight grandkids; two great grandkids; and his sister Rita (Ray).
He was preceded in death by his father Herman; mother Lily; sister Dale; and brother Ronnie.
Bo worked at the St. Helens School District for 30 years, he owned Dirty Deeds Trucking with his son Travis and after retiring, he started working beside his son Corey at Haulaway.
Bo was the glue that held everything together, he was also the instigator of many great adventures and road trips. He loved his Harley, his wife and family, his dogs and his life. He truly lived life to the fullest. We know if he could, he’d be telling us all to GRAB LIFE!
Celebrate Bo at 2 p.m. on Sat., May 7, 2022 at Elks Lodge, 8530 SW Warm Springs, Tualatin, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.