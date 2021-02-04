Robert “Phil” Phillip Mickey, age 88, went to his heavenly home on Jan. 18, 2021, at the home of his daughter, following a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Phil was born on July 7, 1932 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Katharine Winger Songer and Robert Griffith Mickey.
He came to live on The Blue River, Arizona at the age of four and began elementary school there. He also lived with his aunt Gertrude Songer and attended school is Bisbee, Arizona. He graduated 8th grade in St. Helens, Oregon while living with his father and stepmother, Mildred Songer Mickey. He returned to Bisbee, Arizona for a couple more years before enlisting into the army at age 15.
Phil served his country with honor for over five years in the 82nd and 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, as a Paratrooper in Korea. Phil made several jumps behind enemy lines and also played trumpet in the Army Band.
After returning from Korea, Phil married Barbara Downs. He worked ranching and construction on The Blue River in Arizona and rode saddle and bareback in rodeos before returning to St. Helens, Oregon where he married Novella Luttrell in 1960. Together they had three children, and moved several times within Oregon and Washington, before settling in St. Helens, Oregon where Phil worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Hessel’s John Deere in Portland, Oregon for over 30 years.
Phil married Betty Jean Dees in 1980. They lived in St. Helens, Oregon until the time of Betty’s death. Phil became a volunteer for Hospice after Betty died. Phil then married Deanna Lehman and they lived in Scappoose, Oregon.
After Phil retired from Hessel’s, he went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. He worked for several years at two nursing homes, in St. Helens and Scappoose, Oregon.
Phil went to live with his daughter in Toledo, Washington after a fall put him in a nursing home for a short time. He happily spent the last 4 ½ months in her loving care.
Phil’s legacy is one of faith in God, love of family and his dogs, service to his country, hard work, humility, generosity, a colorful and witty sense of humor, and a passion for music. No one could outwork Phil! Didn’t matter if it was digging postholes and splitting wood, or washing the dishes, he did it without complaint. He gave all that he had and never expected anything in return; he was a true servant to all. Nothing brought Phil more joy than music. He was a natural, teaching himself to play several instruments by ear. When you went to visit him, a trip to the “music room” was sure to follow. Parkinson’s took away much of his ability to play guitar and mandolin, two of his favorites, but he managed the strength to play the piano only days before he died. His love and talent for music is a gift he passed on to the three generations that have followed.
Phil was preceded in death by his father Robert G. Mickey; mother Katharine Lee; step mother Mildred Mickey; wife Betty Jean Mickey; siblings, John Mickey, Donald Mickey and Ann Marie Mickey; nephews, Ricky Usher and Kelly Usher; and brother-in-law Lindsay MacWilliams.
He is survived by his children, Sherrol (Mark) Yurs of Belleville, Wisconsin, John (Shannon) Mickey of Toledo, Washington and Cindy (Blake) Lampert of Toledo, Washington; eight grandchildren; 11 great – grandchildren; two sisters, Florence MacWilliams of St. Helens, Oregon and Rose Awtrey of Blue, Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and former wives, Novella Legler of Packwood, Washington and Deanna Mickey of Scappoose, Oregon.
A private graveside service will be held on Jan. 30, 2021 at Yankton Cemetery in St. Helens, Oregon. Phil was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.