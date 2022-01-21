Robert R. Peterson Sr., of Columbia City, Oregon, died Nov. 19, 2021, at home with his beloved granddaughter Heather by his side. Bob was born Nov. 23, 1931, in North Dakota, to Reuben Author and Lucille Rachel Peterson.
When Bob was 12, his father died and Lucille would marry her late husband’s brother, Eugene. As young man, Bob enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and camping. After high school, at age 18, he entered the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War years.
He married Lois Maurine Stiles on Sept. 10, 1954, in San Carlos, California, and they had three sons. After his time in the service, Bob encountered a long, rough patch in his life, time lost with his
family that he would regret deeply. Ultimately, he went to work for the California Department of Corrections. He would remarry the love of his life, Lois, for a second time on March 15, 1975. And he would find forgiveness from God when he accepted Jesus as his Savior.
Bob was involved with his home church, Warren Community Fellowship, and enjoyed serving as a door greeter and using his hard-won skills as a corrections officer to create volunteer teams to cover the church’s security and safety needs.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lois in 2015.
Survivors include three sons, Randy R. (Belinda) Whitney of Clayton, Washington; Robert R. Jr. (Diane) of Payson, Arizona, and Jeffery S. of Clayton, Washington; two brothers, Steve Peterson of Los Angeles, California and Bruce Peterson of Modesto, California; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was especially close to granddaughter Heather Peterson and great-granddaughter Alexis Peterson, who shared a home with Bob and took care of him. The family would also like to acknowledge two special friends, Bob Jackson and Don Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 15, 2022 at Warren Community Fellowship, with the Rev. Cary Wacker officiating. In lieu of flowers, love offerings in Bob’s name may be sent to Warren Community Fellowship, 56523 Columbia River Hwy., Warren, OR 97053
