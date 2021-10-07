Robert Wesley Terry Jr., 30 years old and of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021. Robert was born on Feb. 20, 1991, in Chehalis, Washington to his parents Dana and Robert Terry Sr.
Robert was a hardworking and honest man. He was known for being kind to children and the elderly. He was generous and open to strangers. Robert loved animals and enjoyed watching funny movies. His kindness and integrity made him a great man who will be missed by his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his mother Dana Terry; brothers, Myles Terry and Jerrad Bracamonte; sisters, Nicole Flores, Chevelle Terry-Nance, and Felicia Terry; and his grandfather Bruce Terry.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.