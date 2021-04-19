Robert William Wallace passed away April 2, 2021 in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 73.
Robert was born March 10, 1948 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Fern (McCoy) and Harvey Wallace Sr. Throughout his life Robert accomplished many things. He attained his business degree and flight technology degree in Eugene, Oregon. He had a flight instructors license for private, instrument, commercial and ATP certifications. He also held a designated FAA flight examiner license. Robert was the owner and operator of two fix base operations from 1983-1999. He had acquired over 11,000 flight hours through his career.
Robert joined the United States Navy in March of 1965 following his 17th birthday. He served in active duty in Vietnam, in the brown water Navy special forces, until September of 1968 where he had been injured.
Robert had a passion for flying, sailing, fishing, wood working, golf and riding his motorcycle. He was a longtime resident of Columbia County, but lived in St. Helens, Oregon for 32 years.
Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosalie; son Aaron and wife Raina; daughter Tiffany and husband Louis; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Beth and husband Allen; brothers, Richard and wife Toni, and Wally and wife Kathleen; several in-laws; nephews; nieces; and several exceptional friends.
A small service will be held in Roberts honor at 1:30 p.m. on May 1, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. Guest attendance is limited due to state COVID regulations. The family will contact the guests for service. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
