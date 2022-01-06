Robin Ray Eidem was born in Akron, Iowa on Sept. 14, 1953 and passed away at the age of 68 on Dec. 3, 2021 in Columbia City. He had an associate degree in occupational safety and health management. Robin was an entrepreneur a lot of his life. He owned Eidem Roofing and P.S.S. (Personal Safety Services). In addition, he worked at Multnomah Plywood, J.H. Kelly, Stacy and Witbeck and many other safety jobs. He is a veteran and was in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978. He lived most of his life in Columbia County and built his own home in Columbia City in 1980.
Robin loved to fish, hunt and be a goofball. Do not worry, he passed this to his son Jeramie. He loved working with wood and if you needed help on anything around the house, he is the one to call. He was very generous and showed his love with acts of service. He also enjoyed shooting, collecting and talking about guns. But most of all, his heart was on the water. He always talked about having a home on the water one day. Because of his back, he could not go as much as he wanted to. The latter part of his life, he was in constant debilitating pain. The back pain and surgeries forced him to retire early and he was never the same. With that said, Robin changed a lot as he got older. He really loved his grandchildren and he showed it. He loves in his way and we all knew that he loved us.
Most importantly, he knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He is now fishing on the river of life, which he always said he would be doing in Heaven. He is in no more pain.
He is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Marion B. Eidem; children, Torrie Hughes and Jeramie Eidem; seven grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters; stepmother Florence Eidem; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was predeceased by Robert Eidem and Maxine Goodall.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
