Rod Granger died on May 30, 2022, at the age of 74. Originally from St. Helens, Oregon, he graduated from the University of Portland (1970), earned a Masters in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (1975), and worked as a chief financial officer and consultant for a variety of businesses throughout his career.
Rod was an avid sailor and fisherman though he lived most recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he enjoyed the warm desert weather, plentiful opportunities to hone his formidable blackjack skills, and close proximity to the mountains and lakes of the southwest.
Rod is survived by his wife Pam Boyd Granger; daughter Kerry Milazzo (Moses); son Robert Granger (Lisa); grandchildren, Garion Milazzo, Aria Granger, and Damon Granger; and siblings Randy Granger, Rayetta Granger, and Trudy Gunn.
He is predeceased by his parents, Dorthy and Lyle Ackerson, and Ray Granger, and sister Kristi Granger.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sun., June 26, 2022 at the Elk’s Lodge, 350 Belton Road, St. Helens, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas, https://www.nah.org/get-involved/make-a-donation.
