Rodney Jack Hansen was born on Jan. 23, 1952 in St. Helens, Oregon, to Jack and Helen Hansen.
Rodney grew up and lived most of his life in Columbia County. He was a certified electrician and worked several jobs within the county. He is well-known for the time he spent working for Columbia County as a building official and the Fire and Life Safety Team.
Some of Rodney’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, and camping. He was very family-oriented and loved to spend time with his family. Rodney also enjoyed working in and cultivating his garden. He was a very kind-hearted man who always made time for anyone who needed an ear, and he was always willing to offer his assistance or knowledge to those who needed help.
Rodney is survived by his wife Beverly Mae Hansen; two sons, David and Josh Hansen; five grandchildren, Cody, Sam, Kaden, Austin, and Emma; one great-grandchild Oaklynn; brothers, Ron, Mike, and Keven; sister Sharon; and all of his nieces and nephews.
Rodney was predeceased by his mother; father; and his two brothers, Clinton and Carlan.
