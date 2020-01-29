Roger Allen Barbour of Columbia City, Oregon passed away Jan. 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Roger was born Jan. 29, 1936 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Roy and Deline (Brink) Barbour. At a young age Roger and his family moved west to Portland. He grew up and attended school in the Portland area and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. In 1956 Roger joined the United States Navy serving his country for four years before being honorably discharged in 1960.
Roger met Neta Pittsenbarger and they married June 10, 1961 at University Park Baptist Church in Portland. They moved to St. Helens where Roger worked as an insurance agent and enjoyed being a part of his community. He was a proud member of Kiwanis DayBreakers Club and Grace Baptist Church. He was also a member of St. Helens Elks Lodge, Scappoose Community Club, St. Helens Planning Commission, Red Cross and he was a Boy Scout Leader. Roger also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, family activities, his church, men’s camp sporting activities and his ham radio.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Neta Barbour; three children, Roy and Andy Barbour and Susan Hill; grandchildren, Trisha, Crysta, Emmalee and Gabe; great-grandsons Luca and River; and his brother Larry.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Loy and Dick.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church in Warren, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger’s name can be made to Kiwanis DayBreakers Club or to Grace Baptist Church. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.