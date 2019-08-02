Roger Dale Heil, 72, formerly of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 due to cancer.
Roger is survived by his wife Cheri Heil; children Robert Heil, Scott Heil and Tye Heil all of California, Andrew Heil of Rainier, Jeff Heil of St. Helens, Marta Perez of Hillsboro, Dawn Main of Deer Island, and Brandi Holmes of Arizona; many grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Roger was preceded in death by both of his parents; his older sister Donna; and his older brother Kenneth.
Roger’s passion for the outdoors was the inspiration for his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and his love of both sports made him a wonderful teacher and mentor for many family members.
Roger will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.