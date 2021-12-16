Roger Eston Bullis

Roger E. Bullis passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021. Born on Nov. 4, 1941 in Klamath Falls, Roger spent the majority of his younger years in St. Helens, starting at McBride and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1960. During high school, he played with the local band Teen Kings. After high school, he first worked at Jordan Motors, then started at Dyno Chemical plant in 1975 and retired in 2003.
Roger married Barbara Grant had three daughters. In his free time, he enjoyed family time, bowling and golfing. He was a member of the St. Helens Golf Course, Yacht and Elks Club. Roger, a St. Helens Alumni, loved helping plan reunions for his graduating class. After his wife, Barbara, died he married Sandy Bundy. They spent 15 wonderful winters in Green Valley, Arizona, hosting numerous friends from St. Helens and entertaining new ones. His gentle laugh and kind words for all will be greatly missed.
Roger is survived by his wife Sandy Bundy; daughter Tracy (Frank) Valdespino; daughter Kristy (Billy) Childers; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Kelcey, Kali, and Brayden; stepson David (Oneata) Bundy; grandson James; and stepdaughter Laurel (John) Klem; brother Lester Bullis from Coquitlam, British Columbia; other cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kary Bullis.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Columbia County Food Bank. A date to celebrate Roger’s life has not been determined.
