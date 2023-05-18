Roger H. Welliver

Roger passed away in November, losing a hard-fought battle with COPD at age 76. He was born in North Platte, Nebraska and grew up in Milwaukie and Gladstone, Oregon. Roger attended West Linn High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Airborne, 1st Cavalry Division, with a tour of duty in Vietnam 1965-66.
Roger served on the Portland Police Force from 1968-1973 until he was medically retired. He graduated from Portland State University, then worked as a claim’s investigator for Sedgwick James.
He was married to Nancy (Deahn) from 1969-1986. Their son, Shane, became the absolute joy of Roger’s life. Roger married Mary McCaleb in 1994.
His hobbies and interests over the years are too numerous to mention. But he was always doing something to keep busy. He loved to travel and took some memorable trips: Mexico, Belize, Victoria B.C., and exploring the many wonders of Oregon. A favorite destination was Lincoln City to stay at the Ester Lee overlooking the ocean. He was artistic (wood carving, flint knapping). He was a rockhound, a writer, and an avid history buff.
Roger was predeceased by his father Floyd Welliver and mother Waunita Welliver.
He is survived by his wife Mary; his son Shane (Casey); grandson Logan; sisters, Jeanie Baldwin (Steve) and Marie Ann Scharbrough; several nieces and nephews; and his little dog Pearl.
Throughout his adult life, Roger battled physical challenges and bore the invisible wounds of war; yet to the very end he fought to live. The battle is over, and his soul is freed from the constraints of this earth to soar like an eagle, and to rest in the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior. We loved him dearly and miss him fiercely.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sat., May 27, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, 58690 Ross Rd., Warren, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.