Roger Warren Lain was born April 7, 1946, in St. Helens, Oregon at the old hospital on 4th Street to Lindsay (millworker) and Violet (homemaker) Lain. Roger had three siblings: Larry, Nyla, and Lynette.
During high school, Roger met Margaret Anderson and they married on Dec. 22, 1965. Roger and Margaret had four children: Andy Lain, Jennifer Bowen (Ken), Rodney Lain and Jamie Yarnell.
Immediately after high school, in St. Helens, Roger started working at Boise Cascade Mill where he worked for 43 years and eight months. He worked as a chip digger, removing chips from rail cars, then to working in the beater room and on the yard crew.
Mill work was interrupted by the Vietnam draft, which is when Roger entered the U.S. Army, spending time at Ford Ord, Fort Gordon, and Fort Benning, before being deployed to Vietnam. Roger was honorably discharged in October 1967 after being wounded in action and spent six months in a hospital in San Francisco. He was awarded the Purple Heart and a Heroism Medal with a “V” for Valor, as well as Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Marksman (rifle), and Army Commendation Medal. Quite a distinguished tour.
Besides Roger’s family his hobbies, joys in life, and family observations include spending time with his family, swinging in his yard while visiting the passersby, and going to the Saturday Market to people watch. Roger also enjoyed tuna casserole and cream beef on toast. He was a no discipline dad (would laugh when spanking), a no chicken man, and a quiet man.
Roger passed from this life surrounded by his family. He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Bowen (Ken), Rodney Lain, and Jamie Yarnell; ten grandchildren, Brittany, Alex, Kaysha, Brighton, Austin, Breanna, Cody, Michael, Jenna and Lindsay; and great-grandchildren, Evan, Layne, Brinlee, Dawson, Boston and Brixton.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; dad Lindsay; mom Violet; son Andy; and sister Lynette.
You are invited to a celebration of life potluck from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 at Roger’s home, 115 N. 2nd Street, St. Helens. Please bring your favorite dish to share. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
