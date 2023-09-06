Ronald Dean Grant, 83, of Warren Oregon, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
He is survived by his wife Marge; daughters, Holly and Susan; and sons, Stan, Tony Stuart and Dennis.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2023 at the St. Helen's Elks Lodge 1999, 350 Belton Rd., St. Helens, Oregon.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
