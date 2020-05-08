The St. Helens' community sadly lost a member on Monday, April 27, 2020, when Ronald I. Matzen passed away in Portland.
Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy. Ron was also survived by five brothers, David, Michael, Jimmy, Douglas, and Zane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Donna, and one brother, Tommy.
Ron lived in St. Helens most of his life and graduated from St. Helens High School.
Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and social isolation, his celebration of life service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please contribute directly to a charity of our choice in Ron’s honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.