Ronda Lynn Johnson Dunn

Ronda was born in Riverside, California to Lauren “Ronald” and Charlotte Foster Johnson on June 9, 1959. She passed away in her home with hospice care on June 13, 2023, at the age of 64. She came to Oregon at the age of 3.5 years old and attended Yankton Grade School, St. Helens High School and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1977.
Ronda’s and her former spouse Al Adams had two boys together, Chris and Andy. She married Jim Dunn on Feb. 19, 1993, welcoming his daughter Echo and son Andrew into her family.
Her career was in the administrative and bookkeeping field, but when not working she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel, garden, lounge in a swimming pool, wear flip flops, feel the sand on her feet at the beach, clam digging, sewing and quilting. But most of all she adored and loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities.
She lived in St. Helens, Oregon much of her life but with Jim’s occupation they lived in Lewiston, Idaho and Clarkston, Washington for a few years until they returned to St. Helens to retire.
Ronda is survived by her husband of 30 years Jim Dunn; sons, Chris Adams and Andy (Daniela) Adams; stepdaughter Echo Willard; stepson Andrew Dunn; six school age grandchildren, Ashlyn and Logan Willard of St. Helens, Oregon, Micah, Jace, Wyatt and Kai Adams of Scappoose, Oregon; brother Greg (Regina) Johnson of McComb, Mississippi; sister Floydene (Jim) Calhoon of Scappoose, Oregon; mother-in-law Mary Cooper Dunn; sister-in-law Karen (Vince) Dunn Greget; and a large extended family that includes a lot of friends.
She was predeceased by her father Ron Johnson; mother Charlotte Wellborn; and stepfather Virgil Wellborn.
She will be missed by many people.
Please join us for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sat., July 15, 2023 at the Loyal Order of the Moose, 57317 Old Portland Rd., Warren, OR 97053.
