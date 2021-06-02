Roseanne Mary Winkles

Roseanne "Rose" Winkles (Johnson) passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021 in Longview, Washington at 69 years old. Rose grew up in St. Helens, Oregon. She lived in Kihei, Hawaii for 12 years before moving back to Oregon in 2005. Rose has lived for the last 12 years in Kelso, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Beth Johnson of St. Helens, Oregon; and her brother Marty Johnson of St. Helens, Oregon.
Surviving Rose are her sons, Terry Casey, and Edward (Tiffany) Winkles; daughter Theresa Winkles; grandchildren, Jake (Elissa), Ashley (Jason), Zach, Trevor, Hayley, Elena, Gabriella, and Zakiya; and great-granddaughters Avalyn and Olive.
An informal drop-in memorial gathering for family and friends will take place from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sun., June 6, 2021 at Campbell Park in St. Helens.
