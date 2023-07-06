Rosemary Ann Sickles was born an only child in St. Helens, Oregon on Nov. 6, 1948, to Edith (Kyle) and Anthony Alesko. She passed away with her family by her side, on June 16, 2023.
She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966. She attended business school and received her medical transcription certification. She worked as a transcriptionist at the hospital in St. Helens, Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, and for some private physicians. Her desire to become a nurse became a reality when in 1997 she graduated from Lane Community College with a nursing degree. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, Oregon. After moving back to St. Helens, she worked for eleven years at Emanuel Hospital in Portland in the Trauma Care Unit.
She loved the Oregon State Beavers. She especially loved going to as many football games as possible. She also enjoyed traveling (her favorite destination was Hawaii), jazz festivals, dancing, but her best time was spent with her family. The beach trips and clamming were always a favorite.
She is survived by her three children, Ron Schwirse, Robert (Alice) Schwirse and Melanie Veach; grandchildren, Caitie (David) Dunnington, Hallie (Logan) Schwirse, and Logan Veach; stepsons, Ben and Sam Sickles; and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Sickles; parents, Anthony and Edith Alesko; and granddaughter Amy Schwirse.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 8, 2023 at 34801 Smith Road, St. Helens.
