Rosemary Peterson passed away on May 26, 2023 at the age of 93. She and her deceased husband Ron used to reside in St. Helens before buying property outside Morton, Washington.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat, June 17, 2023 at Central Lutheran Church in Morton, Washington.
