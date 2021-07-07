Rowena Ann Tetz, born July 10, 1923, passed away at home surrounded by her family April 11, 2020 at 96 years young.
She was born in Bandon, Oregon. At an early age, she and her three brothers were raised by her grandmother in Shannon Creek. She attended and graduated from Grants Pass. Then she attended Beauty School, graduated, and was a beautician in Scappoose for 50 years.
She met and married her husband Curtis Tetz in Scappoose. They worked on Curtis’ father’s dairy farm raising four children. Curtis passed away in August of 1992.
Since then, Rowena was into quilting for the Scappoose Senior Citizens Center, where her specialty was ripping apart projects. Her nickname was “The Ripper.” She volunteered for quite a few years. She really enjoyed it.
She is survived by her four children, David Tetz, Bonnie Case, Dorothy Ezell and Kenneth Tetz; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rowena’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm. on July 10, 2021 at the Scappoose Senior Center Rec Hall, with a reception and meal to follow. An inurnment is scheduled at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Scappoose, at which time she will join her husband, Curtis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.