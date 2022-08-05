Ruby Olmstead age 94 passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022. She was born in Casa Grande, Arizona where she lived during the Depression. There she learned to cook, clean and pick cotton at an early age.
At 14 she moved to California and during those years she raised six children. In 1975 she met the love of her life and a faithful Christian Dacre Olmstead. She joined him and his son David in St. Helens, Oregon. Together they loved reading the Bible and attending Church as a family.
Ruby kept busy with selling Avon, sewing and loved being a part of the Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved to volunteer and found importance in teaching Sunday school, Chapel on Wheels and the Gingerbread House at the Columbia County fair. After Dacre retired from Freisens Lumber in 1988 they went camping all over the Pacific NW. Soon joining MAPRs, a retired mobile missions group, which they volunteered for about five years.
Dacre proceeded her in death in January 2012.
Mom leaves behind the following: Leigh (Brown) Gomez of Eureka, California; David Chronister of Jewel, Oregon; Dan Chronister of St. Helens, Oregon; Nancy (Chronister) Durant of Carson City, Nevada; Debbie (Harris) Stansbury of Rainier, Oregon; Barbara (Harris) Dickerson of Scottsdale, Arizona; David Olmstead of Rainier, Oregon; Linda (Harris) Brunick of Colorado Springs; and blessed with a combined 72 grand, great, and great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens.
