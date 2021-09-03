Russell “Rusty” Clair, 59, returned to his heavenly home on Aug. 15, 2021, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Vicki; his son Jarrod Durham; his daughters Kristin Smithey and Britney Alley; his grandchildren Madison and Emma Poling, Jaheel, and Amoriah Durham; his parents Dean and Evelene Clair and his brother’s, Nolan and Pat Clair, Kevin and Brenda Clair, Kort and Karen Clair and Kz and Irene Clair, and families.
“Life is but a stopping place, a pause in what’s to be, a resting place along the road to sweet eternity. We all have a different journey, different paths along the way. We were meant to learn some things but never meant to stay. Our destination is a place far greater than we know, for some the journeys quicker. For some the journeys slow. And when the journey finally ends, we’ll claim a great reward, and find everlasting peace, together with the Lord.”
