Ruth Mae Bell

Ruth Bell, 96, a long-time resident of Vernonia, passed away on Aug. 17, 2021.
She liked to travel. In her later years, she visited Singapore, China, New Zealand and Malaysia. Ruth was active in the community and worked with the Senior Center.
She is survived by her son and grandson.
A graveside service will be held in Hanford, California.
