Ruth Soderstrom

Ruth was born in Aurora, Oregon to John and Lillian (Moriarity) La Fountaine on Dec. 2, 1924. She graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1942. She was married to Clarence Soderstrom until he passed away in 1999.
Ruth had son's, Ron (Barbie) of Scappoose, Oregon and John (Lynn`e) Svenson of Clatskanie, Oregon from a previous marriage, then with Clarence she had son Gary (Sandy) Soderstrom of Clatskanie Oregon; daughter Marie Greenwalt of Happy Valley, Oregon; daughter Susan Shaw of Albuquerque New Mexico. She has a sister Delores Jarvi of Keyport, Washington. Ruth had 15 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Ruth was part of TOPS and KOPS, as well as Royal Neighbors. Ruth mainly worked on the family farm except for a few years where she worked at Lipman - Wolfe and Humps restaurant. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother Lillian in 1963, father John in 1971, and husband Clarence in 1999. She lived in Clatskanie a majority of her life except for a short period when she lived in Manzanita from 1988-2006.
Ruth dearly loved her family and was very proud of all of them. She was good natured, fun loving, hardworking, smart, had an amazing memory, and was independent. She loved playing cards, dominoes, doing word search puzzles, reading, listening to country music especially George Strait, as well as loved watching sports; especially Mariners, Seahawks and Blazers. Ruth was loved by many and will be missed.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 at Groulx Family Mortuary, 25381 Wonderly Road, Rainier, OR 97048, followed by a short social with coffee and cookies. Then placement at Maplewood Cemetery in Clatskanie that afternoon at 1 p.m. The family would like any donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Ruth’s name: act.alz.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.