Ruth Villaume Glosenger was born March 20, 1921, in Honesdale, Pennsylvania to John and Carolyn Villaume. She passed away April 6, 2022, in St. Helens, Oregon.
Ruth moved to California in 1946 and began working at the L.A County Hospital. She moved to Portland, Oregon working at Emanuel Hospital as a surgical nurse. She then moved to St. Helens in 1959 working at the Columbia District Hospital, remaining there until the hospital closed. After that Ruth became a traveling nurse, working in Hawaii, Florida, and Washington state.
She returned to St. Helens and lived in Knappa for eight years before returning to St. Helens. Ruth enjoyed crafts, home improvement projects, gardening, and her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Warren Grange in St. Helens and was a member of the Rebecca Lodge as a Past Noble Grand.
After retirement from nursing, she enjoyed working as a teaching assistant, and assisting home-bound seniors. She enjoyed traveling and hosting at Fort Stevens for many years.
Ruth was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She is survived by her beloved brother Eugene P. of Honesdale, Pennsylvania; three children, Eric (Lou), Robert (Beth), and Telka (Randy); and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.