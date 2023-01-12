Ryan David Jacks was born on May 27, 1993 to David Jacks Jr. and Samantha Haynes in Longview, Washington. He came from a large family consisting of several siblings including, Jared (Jessica) Hadlock in Clatskanie, Oregon, Doug (Tasha) Hadlock in Rainier, Oregon, Alex Jacks in Rainier, Oregon, Anthony Rivera in Rainier, Oregon, Michael Hadlock in Rainier, Oregon, and Robert Searcy in Scappoose, Oregon; and Anna, Carson, and Madison Jacks of Ocean Park, Washington. Other family members consist of nieces, Pearl and Maci Hadlock, Harper and Piper Hadlock and Heaven Hewitt, and nephews, Micah Rivera, and Skyler Short.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife Kaylee; father David Jacks Jr.; mother Samantha Searcy; children, Halen Helgerson, Rhyzlee Jacks, Olyver Jacks, Jaedon Newport, Jeremiah Schleich and Anakin Jacks.
Ryan was preceded in death by his stepdad Todd Searcy.
Ryan will be remembered for several things including inventing chili pizza, having to watch Baby’s Day Out at least three times a day, cooking microwave burritos over a campfire, spilled oatmeal (those stories are further down) and 45 second power nap. Ryan also loved to longboard, playing Apex with his oldest son, spending time with his family, making countless memories which including one time his brother Doug was riding a mountain bike, ran Ryan over causing him to spill his oatmeal, when Ryan got up all he cared about was that his oatmeal had gotten spilled. Then there was the time he decided to try cooking a microwave burrito over a campfire and it actually worked! These are just a few memories and there will be more shared.
There will be a service at 11 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 7, 2023 at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church at 25272 Alston Road Rainier, Oregon 97048.
