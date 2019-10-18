Sam Ray Aklin, 77, of Warren, Oregon, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Corvallis, Oregon. Sam Aklin was born on May 2, 1942 in Park City, Utah to George and Lillian Aklin.
Sam worked at Kaiser Gypsum, Multnomah Plywood, and Cascade Concrete. Sam also had a passion for being a family man and hands on father, camping, woodworking, gardening, playing pool, and was an avid bowler at Sunset, Oregon Trail Lanes and many other bowling alleys across the state.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Jeanette Wright; son Garry Aklin; brother Walt Aklin; sister Linda Lambros; all their spouses, grandchildren Sammie, Kyle, and Rodney; and one great-grandchild Lane.
The family of Sam Aklin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Conifer House for the amazing care they provided him in his last years of life.
There will be a celebration of life in Sam’s memory at 1 p.m. on November 24, 2019. The service will be located at his brothers’ house at 52444 SW Keys Road, Scappoose, OR 97056.
