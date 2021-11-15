Sandra Lea Berg was born to Jean and Merle Berg on July 16, 1940 in Portland, Oregon. Sandra was the eldest and last living of four children. She had two brothers, Roberg Berg and David Springer, and one sister Sherri Wold.
As a child, her family moved frequently around north Portland. She never saw her father after the age of 10 but had two stepfathers that took up some of the fatherly responsibilities. She attended Boise Elementary School, Jefferson High School and graduated from Grant High School in May of 1958.
Sandra had asked God to lead her to the Church HE wanted her to belong to. At that time, she only lived two blocks behind the Montavilla Church. She became a Christian at Montavilla Church of Christ in 1961.
Dennis and Sandra were married on May 15, 1964 at the Montavilla Church. They moved to Central Valley, California for two years. Dennis helped build a new church building there. He was working by building bridges on the I-5 Interstate highway.
Sandra and family moved back to Vancouver, Washington in 1966 where Dennis grew up. Sandra did the typing and justifying for the Pattern publication while Dennis did printing of the Pattern and other publications that were done at the Minnehaha Church of Christ. Dennis and Sandra were involved with two remodeling projects at Minnehaha at that time.
Sandra taught Sunday School to preschoolers along with Fern Marriott along with raising four children and all the school activities that are included. She also ran a daycare from 1964 through 1970. Sandra also cleaned, interviewed, showed and screened applications for the rental properties that were owned by Dennis and Sandra.
Sandra and Lois Dailey did the cooking at the first two Washington youth camps. Sandra even managed to be a camp counselor once or twice!
In November of 1970, Sandra went blind and was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She had had exacerbations since 1963 but not as bad as that episode. The doctors didn’t realize what the problem was until then. Sandra continued, when her sight returned to teach Sunday school as a substitute. She has MS for 58.5 years and treated her symptoms with her diet. She was taking care of her own house, walking around with a walker, and completely mobile.
In 1976 the family, except for the oldest daughter, moved to Longview, Washington. Dennis went to work for PGE. Dennis, Sandra, and the family attended Ocean Beach Hwy. Church of Christ. They helped the church with some remodeling jobs during that time.
Three years later, Dennis, Sandy and their youngest son moved to St. Helens, OR. Sandra helped carpool students into Montavilla Christian School which was renamed Crossroads Christian School when the church moved into the new facility. Sandra drove one to two days a week. Sandra and Dennis placed their fellowship at Crossroads about 1982, still driving in from St. Helens, OR. Sandra would help in Sunday school as her health would permit.
Sandra still showed rentals and screened applicants for the rentals they managed. In whatever time was left, she managed the home and spent time calling those who needed encouragement. She sent cards and emails as needed.
Sandra is survived by her husband Dennis; four children, Lorraine Cox, Katherine Tatro, Ron Sisseck and Everett Sisseck; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service for Sandra will be help at 1 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. There will be a public service for Sandra announced at a later time.
