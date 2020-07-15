Sandra Lorene Felton passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born on Feb. 21, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Lorene (Buck) Cole.
Sandra graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966. She met the love of her life, Allen Felton, in 1967 and they married on June 11, 1968 in Miami, Oklahoma. Sandra and Al just recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary.
Sandra worked many years at Wilcox & Flegel as an office manager while living in St. Helens, Oregon. The family moved to Texas for a few years before moving to Longview, Washington. where she started a daycare out of her home. In 2001, Sandra became the office manager at Feltons’ Heating & Cooling in Longview until her semi-retirement in 2017.
Sandra loved going to garage sales and Goodwills to add to her collection of glassware, bears and pinecones. She enjoyed going camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Sandra loved going to Astoria with Al to sit and watch the big ships come and go. She also loved baking. She was always making goodies to share with the employees at Feltons’ Heating & Cooling.
Sandra is survived by her husband Allen Felton; sons, William Gortler and Brian (Jacinda) Felton; daughter Brenda (Shan) Cupp; grandchildren, Joey, Kimberly, Kenny, Shelby, Brandon, Tawny and Karli; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by both parents; brother Dave Cole; and sister Carole Walton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
