Sandra Marie Adenau Byers

Sandy was born to Ron and Jean Ann Zielaskowski Adenau on June 20, 1962 in St. Helens, Oregon. She attended St. Frederics Grade School, middle school and St. Helens High School, graduating in 1980.
She attended LCC in Longview, with an associate degree in accounting. She worked at St. Helens Federal Credit Union and US Bank. After moving to Longview, she worked at Cowlitz Bank, Longview Fibre and Weyerhauser until illness forced her to give up her job.
On Aug. 18, 2001, she married Ray Byers.
She is survived by her husband Ray Byers; son Tim Flynn; daughter Laura Erb; mother Jean Ann Adenau; sisters, Mary Freeman, Peggy Kent, and Karen Adenau; brother Mike Adenau; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Ron Adenau.
Some of the things she enjoyed were fishing, camping with her husband Ray. She was always open for adventure. She had a good sense of humor and a love for her family. She had been living in Castle Rock, Washington. Her cause of death was kidney failure.
At her request, there will be no services.
