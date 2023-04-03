Sandra Pauline Emrick, 61, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2023 after battling years of COPD. Sandra was born on June 3, 1961 to Donna and Joseph “Paul” Buckman. She attended Astoria High School from 1978-1980.
Sandra worked many customer service positions and may be remembered for her warm smile and friendly service from places such as Corkie’s Market in Hammond, Oregon, Dr. Sheila Landis Chiropractic Clinic, Sporty’s or Dr. Ross’s Dental in Clatskanie, Oregon.
Sandra was married to Brian Emrick for 31 years, marrying in 1992 in Hammond, Oregon. They moved to Clatskanie, becoming members of the community for 26 years, where they raised their three children. Sandra loved gardening, painting, crafting, her pets, and going places with her husband.
Sandra was predeceased by her mother and grandmother Maymie Phillips.
She is survived by her father; husband; sister Terri Killion; sister Dawnya Lucas (Dave); son Timathy McDonald; daughter Kristine Crape (Keyton); son Darren Emrick; multiple nieces and nephews; and multiple grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on April 15, 2023 at Alston Corner Assembly Church, 25270 Alston Rd., Rainier, Oregon. Potluck reception to follow. Flowers are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.