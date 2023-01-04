Scott Kreitman June 12, 1952 ~ Dec. 24, 2022 Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott Kreitman, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Scott Kreitman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive SHC E-Edition for 1-4-23 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive SHC E-Edition for 1-4-23 Online Poll Are you glad the Holidays are almost over? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back MORE Featured Articles +4 News Oregon Economics: Oregon construction employment at record highs News On the Job: County elected officials take Oath of Office News Into the Future: Waterfront key to St. Helens development News Big Cleanup: State parks crews clear downed trees following wind, rainstorms MORE Latest News Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week News Tax Update: Oregon Property Tax Deferral Program for Disabled and Senior Citizens News New Research: Care for life-threatening pregnancy condition News City Grant Program: Application process opens × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles +4 News Oregon Economics: Oregon construction employment at record highs News On the Job: County elected officials take Oath of Office News Into the Future: Waterfront key to St. Helens development News Big Cleanup: State parks crews clear downed trees following wind, rainstorms News Increasing: Oregon Veterans Home Loan program MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week News Tax Update: Oregon Property Tax Deferral Program for Disabled and Senior Citizens News New Research: Care for life-threatening pregnancy condition News City Grant Program: Application process opens +35 Out & About Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed/ Economic Insight: Per capita personal income in Oregon’s countiesMost Viewed / Ballot Measure 114: New ruling issuedTax Update: Oregon Property Tax Deferral Program for Disabled and Senior CitizensUpdate / Reopening: ODOT to partially open Highway 30 at massive landslideMost Viewed / SNAP: Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency benefits in JanuaryBallot Measure 114 Update: Permit to purchase pause still onInto the Future: Waterfront key to St. Helens developmentColumn: St. Helens looks to the future for ‘once in a lifetime’ chanceOregon Investments: Significant federal funding expected in 2023This Week's News Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
