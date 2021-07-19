Selma Louise McNeely, 85, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on July 4, 2021, at her home in Scappoose. She was born at home on Nov. 27, 1935, to George and Martha Anderson in the community of Delena, Oregon, near Rainier.
Growing up in Delena, Selma met her husband Blanchard “Doc” Tullock while attending high school at Rainier Union High School. She had six daughters with Doc before he passed away in 1971.
Later, Selma met Herman McNeely at church. They married in 1973 and enjoyed 44 years happily married. They worked together on their family farm along the highway in Scappoose, raising animals and growing strawberries, corn, and peaches which were enjoyed by many in the local community. They retired in 2002 and continued to enjoy the farm and grandkids. Herman preceded her in death in 2018.
Selma is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (David) McNeely, Colleen (Mike) Bair, Teresa Tullock, Diane (David) Karn, Michelle Tullock, and Bobbi (Frank) Marcantonio; son David McNeely; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service was held July 12 at Yankton Hillcrest Cemetery.
