Sergeant Johnny George Gunn

Born to Sergeant Francis Brian Gunn and Berniece “Neicy” Sue Gunn in Kyoto, Honshu, Japan, Johnny was the third child in a family of nine children. He spent most of his life living in the St. Helens area.
Johnny spent his life loving and protecting his family and friends. At a young age, Johnny helped to support his family by perfecting his hunting skills. Johnny treasured Mother Nature and all that she had to give. It was not uncommon for him to bring home a wounded animal to nurse back to health. Being from a large family, Johnny had many opportunities to learn many trades. He spent time working on family-owned dairy farms and shrimp boats as a young teen. He also worked in the logging industry. When he returned from the service, he worked as a body & fender man at Harrington’s Auto Body in St. Helens.
At the age of 17 in March of 1965, Johnny joined the United States Army. Upon completion of boot camp, Johnny shipped off to Vietnam. He sailed on the USS Darvey, the same ship that his father sailed in World War II. Johnny celebrated his 18th birthday by arriving in Cameron Bay. While stationed in Vietnam, Johnny became a Prisoner of War for more than 100 days. As the helicopter came to pick him up, it was shot down by enemy fire. Johnny and Crew Chief Danny Williams with the Ghost Riders were the sole survivors. They went Missing in Action for an additional 30 days.
During his total active of four years six months and four days, Johnny served with the same perseverance and endurance he lived his whole life. Johnny served as part of the Military Assistance Command Vietnam Unit, Manh Ho Tigers and the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, Than Ho Special Forces Recon Team.
While serving his country, Johnny lived and trained with the Montagnard people. He would describe them as some of the most beautiful people you could ever meet. He learned their ways of living and fighting. This training served him well. Johnny reached the rank of Sergeant. He was a leader that gained the respect of his men by working hard and expecting no more than what he was willing to give. Johnny lost many of his friends during or as a result of the Vietnam War. He loved and cherished all that he served with.
Upon completion of his first tour ending in January 1968. Sergeant Gunn served from March, 1966 to January, 1968 and February 1968 to December 1970. Although Johnny did not speak of his commendations, he was awarded several Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars, and three Bronze Stars. Johnny was honorably discharged on Feb. 1, 1973.
While in the service, Johnny met and married Nora Figuracion. Together they loved and raised their four children: Neicy LoCriccchio, Jeremy Gunn, Natasha Gunn, and Norabelle Park. Through this union, 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren were loved by both. Later they divorced.
On Oct. 17, 1989, Johnny married Sherrie E. Pratt. Together they played, fished, gardened and loved one another. Part of Johnny’s heart died when Sherrie left this earth on April 2, 2009. It was only fitting that Johnny died on her birthday of March 29th. We know that they are now together laughing and having a wonderful time.
Johnny was funny, humble, strong, tender, loving and fiercely defensive of those he loved. He would give his last dime to those he felt needed it more. He enjoyed music, fast cars and honey. “Running Through the Jungle” by Creedence Clearwater Revival was his favorite song. He liked his Budweiser in a long neck, anything else tasted like “tiger piss.” To truly know Johnny was to love him.
To his family and friends, Johnny was a true American Hero. He sacrificed everything for the love he had for them and our country. His strength ran true to the end; saving his last breath for the birthday of his soul mate.
Johnny is survived by his four children; 16 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Berniece Gunn; sister Darline George; and wife Sherrie Gunn.
A flag ceremony and 21-gun salute will be presented at 1 p.m. on April 20, 2022 at Willamette National Cemetery. Friends and Family may gather at the Village Inn and Kozy Korner following the service.
“If they are remembered, they are not truly gone, they simply change duty assignments and are amongst our best.” —unknown.
