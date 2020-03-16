Shane Robert Fenn was found deceased at his home in St. Helens on February 14, 2020. He was 46 years old.
He is survived by Marie Fenn, Micheal Fenn, Orion Fenn, Izaia Robinson, Judith Lewis, Cyndi Robinson, Lisa Lewis and Mary Burrell.
Will be held at 4 p.m. on April 1, 2020 at Columbia River Receptions and Events, 1070 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon.
