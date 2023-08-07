Sharon Forest DeBorde was born on May 5, 1957, in Portland, Oregon, to Bobby and Imogene Bigger. She passed away at the age of 65 on March 22, 2023, in Portland, Oregon.
Sharon was married to Rex DeBorde for 46 years, and they had three children together: James, John, and Jen. They had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
For 19 years, Sharon traveled with her husband while he was in the military.
She was loved by all that knew her and will be missed.
