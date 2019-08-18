Shelby Jeane Nance-Jackson, age 70, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away on July 24, 2019 in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was born in Bakersfield, California on April 19, 1949 to John Edward Nance and Ophelia Ruth “Frankie” Jackson.
She is survived by her sons David, John and Josiah; grandchildren Daniel, Kaytlyn, Kalia, Haley, Luke, Gabriel, Lane and Kayla; sister Christian; niece Samantha; nephew Connor; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother Ophelia; father John; and the love of her life Jerry Elmer Lisenbe.
In her healthy years, Shelby loved to color. Shane was always in her stack of future colorings. She was also an accomplished beader. She had many necklaces and bracelets she made herself. Shelby was an avid reader. Among her favorite authors were King, Tolkien, and Rice. She adored poetry and was a great collector of music. Her favorite artists include Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and The Beatles.
She kept a very extensive journal collection containing hundreds of quotes and poems from some of the most influential artists from all over the world. Shelby always knew the right thing to say.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
