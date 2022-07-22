Shelley Renee Minyard (Myers) was born July 31, 1963, in St. Helens, Oregon. Shelley passed away surrounded by family on June 29, 2022, in Portland, Oregon at 58 years old.
Shelley was born and raised in St. Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1981.
She enjoyed being with her family and spoiling her seven grandkids. She loved reading and music, especially Keith Urban and The Kinks.
Shelley is survived by her parents, Sharon and Ernie Zimbrick; sisters, Janelle Mechler, Danette Carter, Nici Fisher, and Deanna Norberg; brother Eddie Zimbrick; children, Michael Hinshaw, Mallory Hinshaw, Danielle (Ryan) Hampton, and Joseph Grimmrose; grandchildren, Declan, Devin, Elmira, Draven, Morgan, Dylan, and Presley; and several nieces and nephews.
Shelley is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dan and Charity Edwards; and her uncle Rob Edwards.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 31, 2022 at Columbia City Hall. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
