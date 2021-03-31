Loved by many and missed by all ~ Shirley Ann Tomanka passed away on March 29, 2021. She was born on Sept. 23, 1936 in Pennington County, South Dakota. Shirley was the first-born child to Clifton and Dorothy (Wright) Smith. Having attended the first grade in South Dakota, Shirley spent the remaining school years in St. Helens, Oregon.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Jean, Jackie, Barbara and Judy.
Surviving Shirley is her husband Charles Tomanka; sons, Mike (Cami) and Dennis; daughter Kathy Meletis (Chris); ex daughter-in-law Lorrie; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Andy, Nicholas, Matthew, Amanda and Melinda; great grandson Cal; sister-in-law Delores; sister Marilyn Putman (Douglas); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Shirley passed away on March 29, 2021 at Meadow Park Care facility in St. Helens, Oregon. At her request, there will be no service.
